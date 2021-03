The AppolloCORE(MR/VSR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS) IP is optimized for Medium Reach (MR) and Very Short Reach (VSR) applications. It is a highly configurable IP supports IP that supports all leading edge NRZ and PAM data center standards from 1Gbps to 112Gbps. What differentiates AppolloCORE in the AlphawaveIP portfolio is the power and area savings for applications that need support for MR and shorter channels.