1.2V analog IO library for TSMC 65nm
* 1.2V domain - using thin oxide devices for rad-hard applications
radhard IP
- RadHard Wideband SiGe VCO for Low Ultra Low Noise Application
- Rad-hard 17-bit 3-channel sigma-delta ADC at 3.2kS/s
- 13-bit 40MS/s ADC, Rad-Hard Aerospace, ADC
- 13-bit 80MS/s ADC, Rad-Hard Aerospace, ADC
- Rad-Hard Programmable SiGe ADC, 3 GS/s at 12-bit, 500 MS/s at 14-bit Resolution
- 12-bit, 650 MS/s, Rad-Hard SiGe ADC, IBM 130 nm