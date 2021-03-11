The Alphawave PipeCORE PHY IP is a high-performance, low-power, low latency PCIe Gen1 – Gen6 and CXL PHY, that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modulation. It includes a hardened PMA layer and a soft PCS layer deliverable. The PipeCORE is based on the industry leading AlphaCORE DSP architecture. The PipeCORE is power and performance optimized for the strenuous challenges of PCIe and is targeted to deliver unparalleled bandwidth for the next generation of computing interfaces and optimized for low latency CXL applications.



Targeted for 45+dB of channel loss for PCIe Gen 1 – Gen5 NRZ rates, the PipeCORE delivers a power-optimized, physical layer IP that yields more than 400Gbps of data throughput per millimeter of Silicon perimeter.