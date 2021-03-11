1-32Gbps PCI-Express Gen1 - Gen5 PHY and CXL SerDes
Targeted for 45+dB of channel loss for PCIe Gen 1 – Gen5 NRZ rates, the PipeCORE delivers a power-optimized, physical layer IP that yields more than 400Gbps of data throughput per millimeter of Silicon perimeter.
Block Diagram of the 1-32Gbps PCI-Express Gen1 - Gen5 PHY and CXL SerDes
