1-56/112G ePHY IP
eTopus was among the first startup company to provide ADC/DSP-based 56Gbps SerDes IP for the emerging PAM4 signaling back in 2016. Our unique and patented DSP algorithms provide superior Bit Error Rates (BER) and robust Clock Data Recovery (CDR) from short to long reach interconnects with scalable power consumption.
eTopus provides a rich portfolio of mixed signal IP available including Analog Front-End, Analog-to-Digital, Digital-to-Analog converters for licensing in multiple process nodes.
View 1-56/112G ePHY IP full description to...
- see the entire 1-56/112G ePHY IP datasheet
- get in contact with 1-56/112G ePHY IP Supplier