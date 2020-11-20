eTopus designs ultra-high speed mixed-signal semiconductor IP solutions for high-performance computing and data center applications. Our 1-56/112Gbps ultra-high speed SerDes IP is adopted by global Tier1network/storage/5G OEMs and major semiconductor companies. Our solution is also applicable to fastgrowing Al applications.



eTopus was among the first startup company to provide ADC/DSP-based 56Gbps SerDes IP for the emerging PAM4 signaling back in 2016. Our unique and patented DSP algorithms provide superior Bit Error Rates (BER) and robust Clock Data Recovery (CDR) from short to long reach interconnects with scalable power consumption.



eTopus provides a rich portfolio of mixed signal IP available including Analog Front-End, Analog-to-Digital, Digital-to-Analog converters for licensing in multiple process nodes.