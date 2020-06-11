The MACsec Engine implements the latest IEEE 802.1AE specification, providing connectionless data integrity, data origin authenticity and confidentiality on OSI layer 2.



The scalable architecture provides low-latency, line rate acceleration of frame encapsulation, encryption and replay protection. The multi-channel structure makes the engine extremely suitable for use in switches, enabling per-port security with a single IP instantiation. Integration options with either performance or area-optimized AES-GCM IP cores enables a high level of scalability enabling unrivalled trade-off possibilities between throughput, area and latency.



Implementation aspects

At its very core, the MACsec Engine is completely technology-agnostic and can be integrated in a wide range of FPGA and ASIC technologies. On FPGA, the engine can use vendor-specific optimizations to reach very high throughput goals.



Features

Throughput up to 1.5Tb

ASIC and FPGA

Multi-channel support for link aggregation or FlexE

Throughput from 1 Gbps up to 800 Gbps

32 to 1024 bits datapath

Compliant with IEEE 802.1AE-2018

Supports AES-GCM-128/256



Extended Packet Numbering (optional)



Confidentiality Offset (optional)

Classification based on MAC, SCI, VLAN ID

Generic interface to TCAM

VLAN-in-the-clear mode

Bypass mode

Data interface: AMBA 4 AXI-Stream

Control interface: AMBA 4 APB

Benefits

Scalable architecture

Ideal for use in switches

Deliverables

Netlist or RTL

Scripts for synthesis

Self-checking TestBench based on FIPS vectors

Documentation

Applications

Cloud & data center interconnection

Secure IP/MPLS (replace MPLS over GRE + IPsec)

Secure IoT devices on LAN

In-vehicle communication with Automotive Ethernet

Block Diagram of the 1.5Tb MACsec Engine IP Core