130iHP_DCDC_01 is a high-performance step up DC/DC converter designed to operate with 1.8-3.6V input voltage. The output voltage can be adjusted from 2.7V to 3.0V using Vadj<1:0>. DC/DC converter contains output voltage limit adjustment, overload protection and minimum voltage locking scheme. During start-up the DC/DC operates in soft start mode, which provides a gradual increase of the output voltage.

Features

iHP SiGe BiCMOS 130nm

Maximal load current 250mA

Output voltage from 2.7 to 3.0V

Operating frequency from 0.6 to 1.5MHz

Up to 87% efficiency

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications