130iHP_DCDC_01 is a high-performance step up DC/DC converter designed to operate with 1.8-3.6V input voltage. The output voltage can be adjusted from 2.7V to 3.0V using Vadj<1:0>. DC/DC converter contains output voltage limit adjustment, overload protection and minimum voltage locking scheme. During start-up the DC/DC operates in soft start mode, which provides a gradual increase of the output voltage.
Features
- iHP SiGe BiCMOS 130nm
- Maximal load current 250mA
- Output voltage from 2.7 to 3.0V
- Operating frequency from 0.6 to 1.5MHz
- Up to 87% efficiency
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Communication systems
- Supply voltage sensitive circuits;