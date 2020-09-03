TMC developed image data fixed-length compression/de-compression (FLC) technology with original compression algorithm. Since the performance of 1/8-compression ratio is guaranteed with subjective image quality highly preserved, this technology is suitable for a display of wearable devices. This technology extremely reduces data bandwidth, memory amount, and power consumption
Features
- 1/8 fixed-length compression
- Block base compression
- Random access
- No rate control needed
- No sequential operation needed
- Parallelizable
- Simple control and interface
Benefits
- Image data I/F: Raster scan format or block base process
- Compressed data I/F: Block unit bitstream
- Throughput: 2Pixel/Clock
- Compression ration: 1/8 (ex: 24bit/pixel to 3bit/pixel）
Block Diagram of the 1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core