1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core
View 1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core full description to...
- see the entire 1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core datasheet
- get in contact with 1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core Supplier
Block Diagram of the 1/8 Image data Fixed-length Compression/De-compression RTL Core
Solution for Wearable Devices with DMNA IP
- Neural network processor designed for edge devices
- Tiny, energy efficient MCU+DSP based on fifth generation ZSP architecture for IoT, Connectivity, Voice, Speech recognition, Sensor control, Audio or any control/dsp applications.
- USB 1.1 PHYin TSMC(40nm EF_ULP, 55nm)
- Compact Processor for Security
- IP Set for Miniaturized Telehealth Wearables