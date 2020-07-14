High Performance Second Generation Extended MIPI CSI2 Receiver
10-bit 1-channel constant power DAC
Features
- iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.25 um
- Single 2.5 V supply voltage
- 22 mA full scale output current
- 0°C to 100°C operation
- 4 active operation modes
- Standby mode
Deliverables
- Schematic
- Layout
- Abstract view (.lef and .lib files)
- Verilog behavior model
- Verilog-A behavior model
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna reports
- Documentation
Applications
- Supply voltage stabilization systems
- Measurement and calibration systems
