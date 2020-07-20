10-Bit 162MS/s Triple Current Steering Video DAC
The Triple-DAC segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.
The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions.
This 10-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5 LSB DNL and ±2.0 LSB INL.
The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB. This is achieved with integrated bias current circuitry.
The S3TD162M10BT40LP is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Features
- 40nm TSMC Logic LP Process, 7 Metals Used (No Analog Options)
- 2.5V and 1.1V Supplies
- Triple Channel DAC which is easily configurable as single VDAC due to flexible layout
- Sampling Rate up to 162MS/s
- 6-bit Gain Control
- Sense comparator in each channel
- Single-Ended or Differential Output Range
- Full scale output currents 17mA to 34mA
- Low Core Current Consumption:
- DNL< 0.5LSB Typ. INL< 2.0LSB Typ.
- SFDR>53dBc at 162MS/s, Fout= 1MHz
- Max Output Swing 1.275V Single-ended
- Small Die Area post-shrink
Benefits
- Excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.
- Outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range.
- 6-bit Gain Controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (.lib)
- Behavioral Model (Verilog)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Composite Video
- RGB Video
- HDTV
Block Diagram of the 10-Bit 162MS/s Triple Current Steering Video DAC
View 10-Bit 162MS/s Triple Current Steering Video DAC full description to...
- see the entire 10-Bit 162MS/s Triple Current Steering Video DAC datasheet
- get in contact with 10-Bit 162MS/s Triple Current Steering Video DAC Supplier