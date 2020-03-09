10-bit 1MS/s ADC in TSMC 40nm ULP
power 10-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate up to 1MS/s
and an analog Mux for 12 single-ended input signals.
This 10-bit ADC features an outstanding dynamic
performance that includes 55.3dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and
8.8-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static
performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and
< ±1.4 LSB INL. This high-end performance is obtained with
low power dissipation and low die area.
Features
- TSMC 40nm ULP Process
- 1.1V and 3.3V Supplies
- 10-bit SAR ADC
- Sampling Rate up-to 1MS/s
- Clock Frequency up-to 1MHz (Fclk = Fs)
- External Reference with Internal Buffer Option
- Input Mux w/ 12 Single-Ended Inputs
- Input Range: 0V to VREF
- Reference Voltage VREF: 1.1V or 3.3V
- Static Performance:
- DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)
- INL < ±1.4 LSB
- Dynamic Performance:
- 65.0dB SFDR
- 55.3dB SNR
- 54.7dB SNDR
- 8.8-bit ENOB
- Standby and Power-Down Modes
- Ultra-Low Power Dissipation
- Compact Die Area
Benefits
- For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer to drive the SAR ADC capacitive DAC, with the option to be bypassed and to use an external reference voltage.
- The S3ADS1M10BT40ULPE can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- *Subject to Agreement
Applications
- Motion and Environmental Sensing
- Industrial Control
- Home Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Auxiliary Control
Block Diagram of the 10-bit 1MS/s ADC in TSMC 40nm ULP
