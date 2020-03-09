The S3ADS1M10BT40ULPE is an ultra-compact and low

power 10-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate up to 1MS/s

and an analog Mux for 12 single-ended input signals.

This 10-bit ADC features an outstanding dynamic

performance that includes 55.3dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and

8.8-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static

performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and

< ±1.4 LSB INL. This high-end performance is obtained with

low power dissipation and low die area.



Features

TSMC 40nm ULP Process

1.1V and 3.3V Supplies

10-bit SAR ADC

Sampling Rate up-to 1MS/s

Clock Frequency up-to 1MHz (Fclk = Fs)

External Reference with Internal Buffer Option

Input Mux w/ 12 Single-Ended Inputs

Input Range: 0V to VREF

Reference Voltage VREF: 1.1V or 3.3V

Static Performance:

DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)



INL < ±1.4 LSB

Dynamic Performance:

65.0dB SFDR



55.3dB SNR



54.7dB SNDR



8.8-bit ENOB

Standby and Power-Down Modes

Ultra-Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Benefits

For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer to drive the SAR ADC capacitive DAC, with the option to be bypassed and to use an external reference voltage.

The S3ADS1M10BT40ULPE can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

Motion and Environmental Sensing

Industrial Control

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Auxiliary Control

Block Diagram of the 10-bit 1MS/s ADC in TSMC 40nm ULP