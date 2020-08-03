The S3ADS1M10BT28HPCP is a compact and low power

10-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate of (up to) 1MS/s.

This 10-bit ADC features an outstanding dynamic

performance that includes 55.3dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and

8.8-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static

performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and

< ±1.5 LSB INL.

This high-end performance is obtained with uW total

Power Dissipation (when converting continuously at 1MS/s

rate) and ultra small die area.

The S3ADS1M10BT28HPCP can be cost-effectively ported

across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process

0.9V and 1.8V Supplies

10-bit SAR ADC

1MS/s Sampling Rate

Reference Buffer Included

Input Mux w/ 4 Single-Ended Inputs

Input Signal Range: 0V to 1.8V

Static Performance:

DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)



INL < ±1.5 LSB

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

65.0dB SFDR



55.3dB SNR



54.7dB SNDR



8.8-bit ENOB

Standby and Power-Down Modes

Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Silicon Area

Benefits

High Performance

Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Silicon Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Motion and Environmental Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Industrial Control

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Auxiliary Control

Block Diagram of the 10-bit 1MS/s ADC - TSMC 28nm HPC+