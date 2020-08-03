10-bit 1MS/s ADC - TSMC 28nm HPC+
10-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate of (up to) 1MS/s.
This 10-bit ADC features an outstanding dynamic
performance that includes 55.3dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and
8.8-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static
performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and
< ±1.5 LSB INL.
This high-end performance is obtained with uW total
Power Dissipation (when converting continuously at 1MS/s
rate) and ultra small die area.
The S3ADS1M10BT28HPCP can be cost-effectively ported
across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Features
- TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process
- 0.9V and 1.8V Supplies
- 10-bit SAR ADC
- 1MS/s Sampling Rate
- Reference Buffer Included
- Input Mux w/ 4 Single-Ended Inputs
- Input Signal Range: 0V to 1.8V
- Static Performance:
- DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)
- INL < ±1.5 LSB
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 65.0dB SFDR
- 55.3dB SNR
- 54.7dB SNDR
- 8.8-bit ENOB
- Standby and Power-Down Modes
- Low Power Dissipation
- Compact Die Silicon Area
Benefits
- High Performance
- Low Power Dissipation
- Compact Die Silicon Area
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- (Subject to Agreement)
Applications
- Motion and Environmental Sensing
- Temperature Sensing
- Industrial Control
- Home Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Auxiliary Control
Block Diagram of the 10-bit 1MS/s ADC - TSMC 28nm HPC+
