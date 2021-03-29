10-Bit 1MS/s Single SAR ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
The input signal sampling time is controlled externally, making this ADC extremely flexible and able to interface with multiple blocks with different output driving strengths.
This ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance including 53.2dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and 8.5-bit ENOB. Italso features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and < ±1.4 LSB INL.
At 1MS/s sampling rate, the power dissipation during continuous conversion is only uW.
For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer to drive the SAR ADC capacitive DAC.
The S3ADS1M10BGF22FDX can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
View 10-Bit 1MS/s Single SAR ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX full description to...
- see the entire 10-Bit 1MS/s Single SAR ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX datasheet
- get in contact with 10-Bit 1MS/s Single SAR ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX Supplier
Block Diagram of the 10-Bit 1MS/s Single SAR ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
10-bit IP
- 10-bit SAR ADC TSMC
- 10-bit, High Speed Video DAC in TSMC (40nm, 28nm)
- 10-Bit 64MHz 1.2V 1.9mW delta-sigma ADC, CMOS 130nm
- 10-bit 80MS/s Octa-Core Ultra-low power SAR ADC
- 4-cluster Power Consumption & Performance Efficiency Enhanced Series6XT 3D/2D/Compute GPU including OpenGL ES 3.0, DX10_0 Feature Level and OpenCL Support, 10-bit YUV, YUV framebuffer, ASTC
- 10-Bit 100MS/s 1.8V 66mW ADC, CMOS 0.18µm