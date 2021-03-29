The S3ADS1M10BGF22FDX is an ultra-compact, ultra-low power 10-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate up-to 1MS/s and an analog Mux for 8 input signals.

The input signal sampling time is controlled externally, making this ADC extremely flexible and able to interface with multiple blocks with different output driving strengths.

This ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance including 53.2dB SNR, 65.0dB SFDR and 8.5-bit ENOB. Italso features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and < ±1.4 LSB INL.

At 1MS/s sampling rate, the power dissipation during continuous conversion is only uW.

For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer to drive the SAR ADC capacitive DAC.

The S3ADS1M10BGF22FDX can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.