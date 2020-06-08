10-bit, 2 GSPS ADC - STMicroelectronics 28nm FD-SOI
The A10B2G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high sampling speed without requiring large amounts of energy. It maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 6 mW, making it an outstanding solution for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.
The cost-effective IP block has been verified using the 28 nm FDSOI process. The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version, for harsh environmental constraints.
Features
- 10-bit resolution
- 2.4 GSPS sampling rate
- 6 mW power
- 4GHz Input Bandwidth
- Dynamic Performance:
- SFDR: 66 dBc
- ENOB: 8.4
- Hard IP block
- STMicroelectronics 28nm process
- Silicon Validated
- Radiation-tolerant design available: A10B2GRH
Benefits
- Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.
- Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.
Deliverables
- Silicon Validation Report
- Layout View (gds2)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Direct RF Down Conversion
- High-speed test and measurement systems
- Communications and Networking:
- 5G, LTE, WiFi
- Electronic Warfare:
- Phased array and Radar
- Surveillance and Countermeasures
View 10-bit, 2 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block full description to...
- see the entire 10-bit, 2 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block datasheet
- get in contact with 10-bit, 2 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block Supplier