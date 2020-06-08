The A10B2G is an ultra low-power, high-performance analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a successive approximation register (SAR) ADC, with 10-bits resolution and a sampling rate of up to 2 gigasamples per second (GSPS).



The A10B2G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high sampling speed without requiring large amounts of energy. It maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 6 mW, making it an outstanding solution for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.



The cost-effective IP block has been verified using the 28 nm FDSOI process. The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version, for harsh environmental constraints.

Features

10-bit resolution

2.4 GSPS sampling rate

6 mW power

4GHz Input Bandwidth

Dynamic Performance:

SFDR: 66 dBc



ENOB: 8.4

Hard IP block

STMicroelectronics 28nm process

Silicon Validated

Radiation-tolerant design available: A10B2GRH

Benefits

Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.

Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.

Deliverables

Silicon Validation Report

Layout View (gds2)

Integration Support

Applications