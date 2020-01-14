The ODT-ADS-10B2G-28 is a ultra-high performance sampling 10-bit 2 GSPS ADC in a standard 28nm CMOS process, implemented using Omni Design's groundbreaking low power SWIFT technology. The ADC achieves low noise and excellent SFDR in a compact area. For ease of integration, an integrated bandgap voltage reference and reference buffer is included.

Features

10-bit resolution, variable sampling rate up to 2 GSPS

Fully differential operation, fully specified from -40C to 125C

Ultra low power dissipation with proprietary SWIFT technology

High linearity and low noise

Internal bandgap and voltage reference

Available in I/Q and arrayed configurations

Robust, silicon proven technology

Over 20 years of delivering industry leading data converters for high volume production

Benefits

Class leading performance

Ultra low power

Compact area

Standard CMOS process (no special layers)

-40C to 125C operation

Deliverables

Datasheet

Hard Macro (GDSII)

Characterization Report (as applicable)

Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity

Integration and Customer Suppo

Applications