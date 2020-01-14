The ODT-ADS-10B2G-28 is a ultra-high performance sampling 10-bit 2 GSPS ADC in a standard 28nm CMOS process, implemented using Omni Design's groundbreaking low power SWIFT technology. The ADC achieves low noise and excellent SFDR in a compact area. For ease of integration, an integrated bandgap voltage reference and reference buffer is included.
Features
- 10-bit resolution, variable sampling rate up to 2 GSPS
- Fully differential operation, fully specified from -40C to 125C
- Ultra low power dissipation with proprietary SWIFT technology
- High linearity and low noise
- Internal bandgap and voltage reference
- Available in I/Q and arrayed configurations
- Robust, silicon proven technology
- Over 20 years of delivering industry leading data converters for high volume production
Benefits
- Class leading performance
- Ultra low power
- Compact area
- Standard CMOS process (no special layers)
- -40C to 125C operation
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Hard Macro (GDSII)
- Characterization Report (as applicable)
- Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity
- Integration and Customer Suppo
Applications
- Software defined radio
- Medical Imaging
- High speed instrumentation
- Medical diagnostics
- Wireless communications
- Wireline communications
- DOCSIS 3.x cable modem