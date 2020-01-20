10-bit 230MS/s Current Steering Video DAC TSMC 40nm
The DAC segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.
The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist frequency.
This 10-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5 LSB DNL and ±1.0 LSB INL.
The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB. This is achieved with integrated bias current circuitry. The S3DA230M10BT40LP is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Features
- 40nm TSMC Logic LP Process, 7 Metals Used
- 2.5V and 1.1V Supplies
- Single VDAC
- Sampling Rate up to 230Ms/s
- 6-bit Gain Control
- Sense comparator in each channel
- Single-Ended or Differential Output Range
- Full scale output currents 17mA to 34mA
- Low Current Consumption:
- DNL< 0.5LSB Typ.; INL< 1LSB Typ.
- SFDR=53dBc typical at 230MS/s, Fout= 1MHz
- Output Swing 1.275V Single-ended
- Stand-By and Power-Down Modes
- Small Die Area
Benefits
- Excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.
- Outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range.
- 6-bit Gain Controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (.lib)
- Behavioral Model (Verilog)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Composite Video
- RGB Video
- HDTV
Block Diagram of the 10-bit 230MS/s Current Steering Video DAC TSMC 40nm
