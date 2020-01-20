The S3DA230M10BT40LP DAC employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 5 linear bits and 5 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array. The circuit is a current output DAC designed to be loaded by double terminated 75 Ohm Lines. The DAC can also be configured to only 8-bit DAC bus.



The DAC segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.



The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist frequency.



This 10-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5 LSB DNL and ±1.0 LSB INL.



The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB. This is achieved with integrated bias current circuitry. The S3DA230M10BT40LP is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

40nm TSMC Logic LP Process, 7 Metals Used

2.5V and 1.1V Supplies

Single VDAC

Sampling Rate up to 230Ms/s

6-bit Gain Control

Sense comparator in each channel

Single-Ended or Differential Output Range

Full scale output currents 17mA to 34mA

Low Current Consumption:

DNL< 0.5LSB Typ.; INL< 1LSB Typ.

SFDR=53dBc typical at 230MS/s, Fout= 1MHz

Output Swing 1.275V Single-ended

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Small Die Area

Benefits

Excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.

Outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range.

6-bit Gain Controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (.lib)

Behavioral Model (Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Composite Video

RGB Video

HDTV

Block Diagram of the 10-bit 230MS/s Current Steering Video DAC TSMC 40nm