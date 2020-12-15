This ADC is a high-speed ultra-low power 10-bit general purpose Analog-to-Digital Converter (GPADC). It can operate in unipolar (single ended) mode as well as in bipolar (differential) mode.

The ADC has its own voltage regulator (LDO of 1.2 V, which provides the full scale reference voltage.

There is a multiplexer between the ADC and four specific GPIO ports (P0_0 to P0_3). Furthermore, the ADC can also be used to monitor the Supply voltage and several internal voltages of the system.

The input scale can be enlarged by a factor of three, as summarized with an internal resistor divider network.