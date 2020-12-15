10-bit 3.3MS/s General Purpose ADC Ultra Low Power
The ADC has its own voltage regulator (LDO of 1.2 V, which provides the full scale reference voltage.
There is a multiplexer between the ADC and four specific GPIO ports (P0_0 to P0_3). Furthermore, the ADC can also be used to monitor the Supply voltage and several internal voltages of the system.
The input scale can be enlarged by a factor of three, as summarized with an internal resistor divider network.
View 10-bit 3.3MS/s General Purpose ADC Ultra Low Power full description to...
- see the entire 10-bit 3.3MS/s General Purpose ADC Ultra Low Power datasheet
- get in contact with 10-bit 3.3MS/s General Purpose ADC Ultra Low Power Supplier