This 10-bit SAR ADC IP supports both ADC and DAC operation modes, as well as fast and slow sampling modes for the ADC operation. This SAR ADC IP is designed in a 22 nm process and is a part of our 22 nm Low-Power Analog IP Series that has been optimized for integration into Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and designed to aid in physical attack mitigation on SoCs.