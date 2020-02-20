The agileADC GP analog-to-digital converter is a configurable general-purpose ADC that uses a traditional Charge-Redistribution SAR architecture referenced to VDD, VSS. The architecture is capable of achieving up to 10-bit resolution. It includes an eight-channel input multiplexor and provides input buffers that may be bypassed for full rail-to-rail capability.



The agileADC GP analog-to-digital converter can be tuned to your specifications and is ideally suited for signal conversion and monitoring in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.



Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our automated design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.

Features

Sampling Rate options: 1 MSps;2 MSps;5 MSps;10 MSps;15 MSps;20 MSps

Quick re-configuration to your specification

Up to 10-bit resolution

Up to 8 input channels

Rail-to-rail input voltage range

Differential / Single-Ended inputs

Low INL and DNL (monotonic + no missing codes)

Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation

Integrated bandgap voltage and current reference

Low power consumption

Standby Mode

Compact Die Area

Standard CMOS process

Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C

Benefits

Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production

We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond

Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models

Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality

Deliverables

Datasheet

Design Report

Integration Guide

Test Guide

Integration model

Tapeout Checklist

Physical Verification Report

Functional models

Timing model (.LIB)

Layout Floorplanning (LEF)

Netlist (CDL)

Layout (GDSII)

Applications

IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, SoCs, ASICs

Block Diagram of the 10-bit SAR ADC TSMC IP Core