The WEA1014S46G is a wide band fractional –N frequency synthesizer with the integrated VCOs implemented in the GlobalFoundries 45RFSOI process. It uses a reference input ranging from 20 MHz to 300 MHz, with the use of a XTAL buffer / XTAL Oscillator. The WEA1014S46G generate an RF signal ranging from 8.3 GHz up to 10.9 GHz frequency range with a bank of 3 integrated VCOs. The synthesizer has the ability to automatically lock into the selected frequency utilizing an algorithm that selects linearly between the various VCOs and binary weights between the 128 bands. The WEA1014S46G is powered by 1.8 V supply.