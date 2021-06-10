055TSMC_LDO_02 is a low drop out voltage regulator designed to supply integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage. The LDO inputs voltage VDD_HV 2.25… 3.6V and converts this voltage into a voltage VOUT 1.1V/1.2V/1.3V/1.4V with 10mA load capacity. This voltage programmed using the bus Vadj<1:0>.