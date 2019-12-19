100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G Managed Ethernet Switch
The internal micro-architecture includes disruptive enhancements in order to ensure a reliable operation of the switch even in critical use-cases. As an example, Virtual Output Queues combined mirrored MAC tables allow simultaneous access to the matrix at maximum data throughput. The IP does not request any external memory.
10G MES is a multi-speed (100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G s) switch IP and supports IEEE 1588 V2 Transparent Clock functionalities. This features modifies PTP event messages taking into account the time spent crossing the switch. This scheme improves distribution accuracy by compensating delivery variability across the network. Specifically, 10G MES also supports IEEE 1588 V2 One Step Transparent Clock Peer-to-Peer (P2P) functionality by using independent hardware for each port. This feature allows compensating the residence time but also the delay of each link.
The IP includes MII/GMII/RGMII native interfaces for Ethernet PHY devices and it can be combined with Xilinx IP to support RMII/SGMIIQ/SGMII and USXGMII among other interfaces. It also provides an AXI4-Stream interface to easy the connection to other IPs Cores like SAScrypt for wire-speed security.
Features
- Interfaces
- Full-duplex 100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet Interfaces
- Configurable from 3 up-to 32 Ethernet ports
- MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII/SGMII/QSGMII/USXGMII Physical Layer device (PHY) interfaces
- Different data rate supported for each port
- Copper and Fiber optic media interfaces: 100M/1G/2.5G/5GBase-T, 100MBase-FX, 1GBase-X, 10GBase-SR, 10GBase-LR, 10GBase-BX
- Switching
- Dynamic MAC Table with automatic MAC addresses learning and aging
- Static MAC Table
- Jumbo Frame Management
- Ethertype Based Switching
- Port Mirroring
- Broadcast/Multicast Storm Protection
- Per-Port Rate limiting (Broadcast, Multicast and Unicast traffic)
- Time Synchronization
- IEEE 1588v2 Stateless Transparent Clock functionality (P2P – Layer 2/ E2E – Layer 2)
- Compatible with SoC-e IEEE 1588 IP Cores (1588Tiny, PreciseTimeBasic)
- Traffic Management
- Multicast Frame Filtering
- Switching Portmask: User-defined forwarding of frames to concrete ports
- Port-based VLAN support
- QoS
- Priorities (PCP-802.1p, DSCP TOS, Ethertype)
- IEEE 802.1X EAPOL hardware processing
- DSA (Distributed Switching Architecture) tagging: The ideal case for using DSA is when an Ethernet switch supports a “switch tag” which is a hardware feature making the switch insert a specific tag for each Ethernet frames it received to/from specific ports to help the management interface figure out:
- What port is this frame coming from
- What was the reason why this frame got forwarded
- How to send CPU originated traffic to specific ports
- Configuration
- MDIO, UART, AXI4-Lite or CoE (Configuration-over-ethernet) management interfaces
- Configuration-over-Ethernet (COE): Full access to internal registers through the same Ethernet link that connects to the CPU
- Drivers are provided with IP Core purchase
- Redundancy Protocols
- M/RSTP (Software stack required)
- Hardware support for M/RSTP
- Reference M/RSTP stack for Linux provided with the IP Core
- Posix Compatible RSTP stack available
- Supported boards for the Reference Designs:
- SoC-e 10G MES KIT: Xilinx ZU106 board; SFP+ cage FMC; 10G Fiber Optic SFP+; Fiber Optic bidirectional LC tails
- For other development boards, we can provide a time-limited IP Core for evaluation
