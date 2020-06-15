2D/3D Vector Graphics Accelerator / GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
100MHz Differential PGA Programmable gain amplifier
The S3RXPGAT28HPCP has been implemented in TSMC 28nm HPC+ option with 0.9V control signal domain. However, it is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process. Any activity of this nature can be fully supported.
A range of supporting and compatible blocks such as Analog-to-digital Converters (ADC), Low Drop-out regulators (LDO), bias and reference blocks, etc. are also available.
Features
- 28nm TSMC HPC+ Process
- 2.5V supply, 0.9V control interface
- Differential input/output amplifier
- Deep N-well for noise isolation
- On-chip 100 Ohm input termination
- Programmable standby termination resistor
- Programmable gain/attenuation -17 to 27dB
- Up to 4dBm input power
- 50dB MTPR with PAPR 16dB
- 100MHz Bandwidth
- Low power mode with 50MHz Bandwidth
- Compact die area
- Low Active power consumption
- Low power mode.
- Standby mode
- DC offset calibration
Benefits
- This IP and its component sub-blocks, may be tailored for specific system implementation requirements as part of a design services engagement and/or may be optimally integrated with a broad portfolio of AFE Building Block IP.
- The PGA can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- *Subject to Agreement
Applications
- PLC, G.hn, G.Fast Communications
- Multi-mode and multi-band wireless/wireline systems
- Customizable for various wireless/wireline applications
Block Diagram of the 100MHz Differential PGA Programmable gain amplifier
