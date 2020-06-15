The S3RXPGAT28HPCP is a Programmable Gain Amplifier with -17 to 27dB gain. The gain is programmable with 1dB steps with fast gain settling. Block provides trimmable 100 Ohm input termination and bandwidth of 100MHz.



The S3RXPGAT28HPCP has been implemented in TSMC 28nm HPC+ option with 0.9V control signal domain. However, it is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process. Any activity of this nature can be fully supported.



A range of supporting and compatible blocks such as Analog-to-digital Converters (ADC), Low Drop-out regulators (LDO), bias and reference blocks, etc. are also available.

Features

28nm TSMC HPC+ Process

2.5V supply, 0.9V control interface

Differential input/output amplifier

Deep N-well for noise isolation

On-chip 100 Ohm input termination

Programmable standby termination resistor

Programmable gain/attenuation -17 to 27dB

Up to 4dBm input power

50dB MTPR with PAPR 16dB

100MHz Bandwidth

Low power mode with 50MHz Bandwidth

Compact die area

Low Active power consumption

Low power mode.

Standby mode

DC offset calibration

Benefits

This IP and its component sub-blocks, may be tailored for specific system implementation requirements as part of a design services engagement and/or may be optimally integrated with a broad portfolio of AFE Building Block IP.

The PGA can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

PLC, G.hn, G.Fast Communications

Multi-mode and multi-band wireless/wireline systems

Customizable for various wireless/wireline applications

Block Diagram of the 100MHz Differential PGA Programmable gain amplifier