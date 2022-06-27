1-VIA’s VSCOM4L400A6BITPMOSCALDAC IP is a 100MSa/s 6-bit Calibration DAC providing an output voltage with high linearity across a wide range of input reference voltages implemented in TSMC12/16nm CMOS FinFET technology.



The calibration DAC architecture provides high Power Supply Rejection (PSR) and low noise making it suitable for mixed-signal and RF applications.