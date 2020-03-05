10GE/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC
The east-bound interface from the MAC provides a configurable 64-bit system interface.
The bound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES.
Features
- Integrated MAC and PCS for area efficiency
- Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 standard and SGMII specification 1.6 Standard
- Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.
- Supports 1588v2 1-step and 2-step time stamps and full error handling
- Supports 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)
- SGMII/1000BASE-R PCS Core Features
- PCS-X TX Core
- PCS-X encoding of incoming MII signal
- 8B10B encoding
- Disparity calculation
- Auto negotiation TX – enable/restart
- PCS-X RX Core
- 8B10B decoding
- Disparity check
- Auto negotiation RX – sync
- PCS-X decoding and synchronization
- Carrier Extend/Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- PCS Status – link up/down
- disparity error count
- 10GBASE-R PCS Core Features
- PCS-R TX Core
- 64B/66B encoding of incoming MII signal
- X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)
- Test pattern generation
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- PCS-R RX Core
- 64B/66B decoding to MII signal
- Test pattern monitoring
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- Loopback from TX MII to RX MII
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- PCS Status – link up/down
- High bit error rate (hi-BER)
- BER counter
- Test pattern error counter
- 10GE KR FEC (Optional) Features
- TX path
- 66/65 transcoding
- KR (RS2112,2080) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion with symbol distribution
- PN-2112 scrambling
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- RX path
- Reverse 66/65 transcoding
- PN-2112 – Alignment lock
- KR4 (RS2112,2080) FEC decoding and correction
- Performance Monitoring and Statistics
- FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC corrected 1s and 0s counts
- FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)
- FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)
- Clause 45 MDIO register set
- Error detection and interrupt reporting
- XGMAC/GMAC Core Features
- TX MAC
- TX FCS insertion – programmable control
- TX Preamble insertion – programmable control
- TX test pattern generation
- TX MAC control frame generation
- Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software
- Software configurable PAUSE quanta
- TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)
- Byte count
- Frame count
- Local PAUSE frame count
- Total PAUSE frame count
- Broadcast frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Bad FCS frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Fragmented frame count
- Jabber frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64 byte
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-2047
- >= 2048
- RX MAC
- RX BER monitor
- RX FCS check and removal
- RX Preamble removal
- RX PAUSE frame processing and handling
- RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)
- Drop count
- Byte count
- Frame count
- PAUSE frame count
- Broadcast frame count
- Multicast frame count
- Unicast frame count
- Bad FCS frame count
- Undersize frame count
- Oversize frame count
- Fragmented frame count
- Jabber frame count
- Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:
- 64 byte
- 65-127
- 128-255
- 256-511
- 512-1023
- 1024-1518
- 1519-2047
- >= 2048
- Additional Add-on features
- 1588v2 time stamping
- 802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities
Benefits
- Proven IP reduces development time and risk
- Support 10GGBASE-R/KR/XFI and 1000BASE-KX PMD interfaces
- Support SGMII/1000BASE-X PCS encoding
- Support for a single-lane SERDES interface
- Optional KR FEC (RS 2112,2080) – IEEE 802.3 Clause 74 support in 10GBASE-KR mode
- Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC
- Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment
Applications
- High performance server network interface cards
- Mid-sized routers
Block Diagram of the 10GE/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC IP Core
