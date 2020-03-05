The fully integrated Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS), KR FEC (IEEE Clause 74 – fire code FEC), SGMII / 1000BASE-X and Media Access Controller (MAC) core for 10Gbps, 2.5Gbps/1.25Gbps Ethernet applications is compliant with IEEE 802.3 standard and SGMII specification. The interface to the PMA supports a single channel Tri-mode bi-directional, serial interface. The PCS sublayer supports both 64/66B encoding (10GE) and 8B10B encoding (SGMII/1000BASE-X) with an optional FEC layer function for backplane (10G-KR) application. This Tri-Mode Core is configurable through software register.



The east-bound interface from the MAC provides a configurable 64-bit system interface.



The bound interface performs the mapping of transmit and receive data streams (at the PMA layer) to the on-chip SERDES.





Features

Integrated MAC and PCS for area efficiency

Fully compatible with IEEE802.3 2015 standard and SGMII specification 1.6 Standard

Super low latency with minimized fixed and variable delay for network efficiency.

Supports 1588v2 1-step and 2-step time stamps and full error handling

Supports 802.1Qbb priority flow control (PFC)

SGMII/1000BASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS-X TX Core



PCS-X encoding of incoming MII signal





8B10B encoding





Disparity calculation





Auto negotiation TX – enable/restart



PCS-X RX Core



8B10B decoding





Disparity check





Auto negotiation RX – sync





PCS-X decoding and synchronization





Carrier Extend/Error detection and interrupt reporting





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





PCS Status – link up/down







disparity error count

10GBASE-R PCS Core Features

PCS-R TX Core



64B/66B encoding of incoming MII signal





X58 Scrambling (optional bypass)





Test pattern generation





Clause 45 MDIO register set



PCS-R RX Core



64B/66B decoding to MII signal





Test pattern monitoring





Clause 45 MDIO register set





Error detection and interrupt reporting





Loopback from TX MII to RX MII





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





PCS Status – link up/down







High bit error rate (hi-BER)







BER counter







Test pattern error counter

10GE KR FEC (Optional) Features

TX path



66/65 transcoding





KR (RS2112,2080) Forward Error Correction (FEC) parity calculation and insertion with symbol distribution





PN-2112 scrambling





Clause 45 MDIO register set





Error detection and interrupt reporting



RX path



Reverse 66/65 transcoding





PN-2112 – Alignment lock





KR4 (RS2112,2080) FEC decoding and correction





Performance Monitoring and Statistics





FEC Corrected code word count (with FEC enabled)







FEC corrected 1s and 0s counts







FEC Uncorrected code word count (with FEC enabled)







FEC symbol error counter (with FEC enabled)





Clause 45 MDIO register set





Error detection and interrupt reporting

XGMAC/GMAC Core Features

TX MAC



TX FCS insertion – programmable control





TX Preamble insertion – programmable control





TX test pattern generation





TX MAC control frame generation





Unicast/Multicast PAUSE frame generation by MAC client or by software







Software configurable PAUSE quanta





TX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)





Byte count







Frame count







Local PAUSE frame count







Total PAUSE frame count







Broadcast frame count







Multicast frame count







Unicast frame count







Bad FCS frame count







Undersize frame count







Oversize frame count







Fragmented frame count







Jabber frame count







Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:







64 byte









65-127









128-255









256-511









512-1023









1024-1518









1519-2047









>= 2048



RX MAC



RX BER monitor





RX FCS check and removal





RX Preamble removal





RX PAUSE frame processing and handling





RX Performance Monitoring and Statistics (counters are 32-bit with read-to-clear)





Drop count







Byte count







Frame count







PAUSE frame count







Broadcast frame count







Multicast frame count







Unicast frame count







Bad FCS frame count







Undersize frame count







Oversize frame count







Fragmented frame count







Jabber frame count







Frame count statistic for the following sized frames:







64 byte









65-127









128-255









256-511









512-1023









1024-1518









1519-2047









>= 2048

Additional Add-on features

1588v2 time stamping



802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) up to 8 priorities

Benefits

Proven IP reduces development time and risk

Support 10GGBASE-R/KR/XFI and 1000BASE-KX PMD interfaces

Support SGMII/1000BASE-X PCS encoding

Support for a single-lane SERDES interface

Optional KR FEC (RS 2112,2080) – IEEE 802.3 Clause 74 support in 10GBASE-KR mode

Off-the-shelf, proven technology implementation in FPGAs and ASIC SOC

Tested and interoperability-proven against Spirent and Viavi test equipment

Applications

High performance server network interface cards

Mid-sized routers

Block Diagram of the 10GE/SGMII/1000BASE-X and MAC IP Core