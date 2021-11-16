This IP performs a controlled charging process of a Li-Ion battery and provides a regulated voltage to the system.



The charging current can be digitally adjusted from 10mA up to 265mA.



The current provided to the system can also be digitally adjusted up to 440mA.



A reverse current limiter, from the battery to the system, of 300mA is also implemented.



This IP also features a dynamic power management (DPM) which automatically reduces the charging current when the limited available current at the input may cause the system voltage to fall.



This IP also has a built-in bulk voltage control, which automatically selects the substrate voltage to prevent damage to the power circuit.