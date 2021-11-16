Neural Network Processor for Intelligent Vision, Voice, Natural Language Processing
10mA to 265mA Linear Li-Ion Battery Charger - GlobalFoundries - 0.130um BCD
The charging current can be digitally adjusted from 10mA up to 265mA.
The current provided to the system can also be digitally adjusted up to 440mA.
A reverse current limiter, from the battery to the system, of 300mA is also implemented.
This IP also features a dynamic power management (DPM) which automatically reduces the charging current when the limited available current at the input may cause the system voltage to fall.
This IP also has a built-in bulk voltage control, which automatically selects the substrate voltage to prevent damage to the power circuit.
Block Diagram of the 10mA to 265mA Linear Li-Ion Battery Charger - GlobalFoundries - 0.130um BCD
0.130 μm IP
