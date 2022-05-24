11-bit, 5 GSPS Analog to Digital Converter IP block - GlobalFoundries GF22FDX
The A11B5G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching a high bandwidth of 6 GHz, while maintaining low power consumption at 49mW, making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.
The advanced IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.
The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version that can function under harsh environmental constraints.
View 11-bit, 5 GSPS Analog to Digital Converter IP block - GlobalFoundries GF22FDX full description to...
- see the entire 11-bit, 5 GSPS Analog to Digital Converter IP block - GlobalFoundries GF22FDX datasheet
- get in contact with 11-bit, 5 GSPS Analog to Digital Converter IP block - GlobalFoundries GF22FDX Supplier