The A11B5G is a low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a hybrid-SAR ADC, with 11-bit resolution and a sampling rate of 5 gigasamples-per-second (GSPS).



The A11B5G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching a high bandwidth of 6 GHz, while maintaining low power consumption at 49mW, making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.



The advanced IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.



The ADC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version that can function under harsh environmental constraints.