The S3ADS2M12BT22ULL is an ultra-compact and lowpower 12-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate up to 1.7MS/s. The ADC can also be reconfigured to 10-bit and 8- bit resolutions.



For application flexibility, this IP includes a Reference Buffer to drive the SAR ADC capacitive DAC.



The input signal sampling time is controlled externally, making this ADC extremely flexible and able to interface with multiple blocks with different output driving strengths. A calibration algorithm enhances the ADC performance.



During calibration, analog inputs are kept in high impedance, therefore relaxing the requirements for the block driving the ADC.



As a 12-bit ADC, it features an outstanding dynamic performance including 63.6dB SNR, 76.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and < ±1.5 LSB INL. At 1.7MS/s sampling rate, the power dissipation is ultra low, including the Reference Buffer.



The S3ADS2M12BT22ULL can be cost-effectively ported to other process.

Features

TSMC 22nm ULL Process

0.8V Core Supply

1.6V to 3.6V I/O Supply

12 / 10 / 8 - bit Reconfigurable SAR ADC

Sampling Rate up to 1.7MS/s (12-bit Mode) &

2.8MS/s (8-bit Mode)

Clock Frequency up to 48MHz

Configurable Sampling Time

Input Mux w/ 12 Single-Ended Inputs

1.2V External Reference with Internal Buffer

Input Range: 0V to 1.2V

Static Performance:

DNL < ± 0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)



INL < ± 1.5 LSB

Dynamic Performance:

76.0dB SFDR



63.6dB SNR



63.2dB SNDR



10.2-bit ENOB

Ultra-Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

Motion and Environmental Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Industrial Control

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Auxiliary Control

Block Diagram of the 12 / 10 / 8-bit Reconfigurable SAR ADC 1.7MS/s (12-bit Mode) 2.8MS/s (8-bit Mode)