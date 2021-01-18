Voltage Domain Interfacing Cells for use between power domains using core transistors.
12-Bit 1.2MS/s Single ADC With 5 Volt Input for Automotive Applications
This ADC, with a Mux with 32 input signals with range up to 5V, features an outstanding dynamic performance including 63.5dB SNR, 73.5dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and < ±1.5 LSB INL.
The S3ADS1M12BT40ULPB can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
