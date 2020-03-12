130iHP_ADC_01 employs high-performance successive approximation architecture. The ADC operates with sampling rate from 1 to 10 kSPS and input clock from 14 to 140 kHz. The block has differential input and can operate in two modes: single measurement or continuous measurement. The ADC supports standby mode and features low power consumption, compact area.

Features

Resolution 12-bit

Sample rate 1-10 kSPS

Low power dissipation: 1 mW at 10 kSPS

Separate power supplies for digital (2.5 V) and analog (2.5 V) parts

iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13um technology

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications