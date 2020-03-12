12-bit 1-channel 1-10 kSPS SAR ADC
Features
- Resolution 12-bit
- Sample rate 1-10 kSPS
- Low power dissipation: 1 mW at 10 kSPS
- Separate power supplies for digital (2.5 V) and analog (2.5 V) parts
- iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13um technology
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- On chip voltage measurement
- Receivers
- Measurement equipment
- Medical equipment
