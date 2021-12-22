Sensor fusion solutions for augmented and virtual reality, robotics, motion controllers, and IoT
12-bit, 10 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter
The A12B10G has a maximum sampling rate of 10 GSPS, with a voltage input differential peak to peak range of 1.2V and 11-bit digital output with one-bit redundancy.
The A12B10G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining low power consumption, making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.
The advanced IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.
