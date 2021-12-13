The D12B10G is an ultra-low power, high-speed digital to analog converter (DAC) intellectual property (IP) block. It is a 12-bit current steering DAC with maximum sampling rate of 10 gigasamples-per-second (GSPS).

An internal 50-ohm resistor load converts the DAC current to a voltage output. The register-programmable output common mode can be set in the range of 1.5V - 1.7V.

The D12B10G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining a low power consumption making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.

The advanced IP block is has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.

The DAC IP is also available in a radiation-tolerant version that can function under harsh environmental constraints.

