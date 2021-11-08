The S3DAIQ100M12BT22ULL employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear

bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures

parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety

latch architecture.

This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL for typical

conditions.

Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 10MHz and 100MS/s conversion rate include an

SNR= 68dB and an SFDR=70dBc.

The S3DAIQ100M12BT22ULL is designed for operation up to 100MS/s. The S3DAIQ100M12BT22ULL is designed in

a 22nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across

foundries and process nodes upon request.