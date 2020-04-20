The S3ADSIQ122M12BT40ULP is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.



This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 122.88MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.



This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating ultra low power for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 122.88MS/s.



The S3ADSIQ122M12BT40ULP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

TSMC 40nm ULP Process

1.1V and 1.8V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Up-to 122.88MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel

Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers

Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

75.0dB SFDR



-75.0dB THD



63.5dB SNR



63.1dB SNDR



10.2-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -75.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Idle-Mode and Power-Down Modes

Ultra Low Power Dissipation:

(both channels converting at 122.88MS/s)

Ultra Compact Die Area

Benefits

Ultra Low Power

Ultra Low Area

Robust Design across PVT and Harsh Environment

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

802.11ac



LTE



DVB



Home Network

Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 40nm ULP