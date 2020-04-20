USB V3.1 Power Delivery Type-C Port Evaluation board for OTI9108 IP
12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 40nm ULP
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 122.88MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating ultra low power for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 122.88MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ122M12BT40ULP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- TSMC 40nm ULP Process
- 1.1V and 1.8V Supplies
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- Up-to 122.88MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel
- Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers
- Included
- No External Accurate Reference required
- No External Reference Decoupling required
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 75.0dB SFDR
- -75.0dB THD
- 63.5dB SNR
- 63.1dB SNDR
- 10.2-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -75.0dB Crosstalk between Channels
- Idle-Mode and Power-Down Modes
- Ultra Low Power Dissipation:
- (both channels converting at 122.88MS/s)
- Ultra Compact Die Area
Benefits
- Ultra Low Power
- Ultra Low Area
- Robust Design across PVT and Harsh Environment
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- 802.11ac
- LTE
- DVB
- Home Network
- Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 40nm ULP
View 12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel ADC Supplier