12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - SMIC 40nm LL
dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s.
It features an excellent dynamic performance including
-75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also
features an excellent cross-channel performance with
±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die
area and low power dissipating for the full IP,
including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ160M12BSM40LL can be cost-effectively
ported across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- SMIC 40nm LL Process (Low Leakage)
- 1.1V and 2.5V Supplies
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- Up-to 160MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel
- Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers
- Included
- No External Accurate Reference required
- No External Reference Decoupling required
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 75.0dB SFDR
- -75.0dB THD
- 63.5dB SNR
- 63.1dB SNDR
- 10.2-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -75.0dB Crosstalk between Channels
- Idle-Mode and Power-Down Modes
- Ultra Low Power Dissipation: (both channels converting at 160MS/s)
- Ultra Compact Die Area:
Benefits
- Low Power
- Low Area
- Robust Performance
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- 802.11ac
- LTE
- DVB
- Home Network
- Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - SMIC 40nm LL
