The S3ADSIQ160M12BSM40LL is an ultra low power 12-bit

dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s.

It features an excellent dynamic performance including

-75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also

features an excellent cross-channel performance with

±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die

area and low power dissipating for the full IP,

including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.

The S3ADSIQ160M12BSM40LL can be cost-effectively

ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

SMIC 40nm LL Process (Low Leakage)

1.1V and 2.5V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Up-to 160MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel

Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers

Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

75.0dB SFDR

-75.0dB THD

63.5dB SNR

63.1dB SNDR

10.2-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch

< -75.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Idle-Mode and Power-Down Modes

Ultra Low Power Dissipation: (both channels converting at 160MS/s)

Ultra Compact Die Area:

Benefits

Low Power

Low Area

Robust Performance

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

802.11ac



LTE



DVB



Home Network

Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - SMIC 40nm LL