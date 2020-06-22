Cortex-a78, Fourth-Generation, High-Performance CPU Based on DynamIQ Technology
12-bit 1MS/s ADC with Temperature Sensor
ADC IP including an Integrated Temperature Sensor.
With a sampling rate of 1MS/s, this ADC features an
outstanding dynamic performance that includes 63.5dB SNR,
75.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an
outstanding static performance with < ±0.9LSB DNL (no
missing codes) and < ±1.5LSB INL.
The IP includes also a Bandgap and a Reference Buffer for
the ADC.
A high-accuracy Temperature Sensor core is included
allowing the IP to be used as an accurate Temperature-to-
Digital Converter.
This high-end performance is obtained with low
Power Dissipation during continuous temperature sensing.
The S3ADSTS1M12BSM130LL can be cost-effectively
ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Features
- SMIC 130nm LL Process
- 1.5V Supply
- 12-bit SAR ADC
- 1MS/s Sampling Rate
- 1MHz Input Clock Frequency
- Internal Bandgap and Reference Buffer
- 3:1 Mux Single-Ended Input Channels
- Input Signal Range: 0V to 1.0V
- Static Performance:
- DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)
- INL < ±1.5 LSB
- Dynamic Performance:
- 75.0dB SFDR
- -75.0dB THD
- 63.5dB SNR
- 63.1dB SNDR
- 10.2-bit ENOB
- Integrated Temperature Sensor:
- -40 to 125 degC Temperature Range
- +/- 2 degC Temperature Accuracy
- Low Power Dissipation:
- Compact Die Area:
Benefits
- Low Power
- Inputs plus Temperature Sensor
- High-Performance
- Stand-by and Power Down Modes
- Compact Die Area
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
Applications
- Motion and Environmental Sensing
- Industrial Control
- Temperature Measurements
- Home Automation
- Auxiliary Control
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 1MS/s ADC with Temperature Sensor
