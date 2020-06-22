The S3ADSTS1M12BSM130LL is a low power 12-bit SAR

ADC IP including an Integrated Temperature Sensor.

With a sampling rate of 1MS/s, this ADC features an

outstanding dynamic performance that includes 63.5dB SNR,

75.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an

outstanding static performance with < ±0.9LSB DNL (no

missing codes) and < ±1.5LSB INL.

The IP includes also a Bandgap and a Reference Buffer for

the ADC.

A high-accuracy Temperature Sensor core is included

allowing the IP to be used as an accurate Temperature-to-

Digital Converter.

This high-end performance is obtained with low

Power Dissipation during continuous temperature sensing.

The S3ADSTS1M12BSM130LL can be cost-effectively

ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

SMIC 130nm LL Process

1.5V Supply

12-bit SAR ADC

1MS/s Sampling Rate

1MHz Input Clock Frequency

Internal Bandgap and Reference Buffer

3:1 Mux Single-Ended Input Channels

Input Signal Range: 0V to 1.0V

Static Performance:

DNL < ±0.9 LSB (no Missing-Codes)

INL < ±1.5 LSB

Dynamic Performance:

75.0dB SFDR

-75.0dB THD

63.5dB SNR

63.1dB SNDR

10.2-bit ENOB

Integrated Temperature Sensor:

-40 to 125 degC Temperature Range

+/- 2 degC Temperature Accuracy

Low Power Dissipation:

Compact Die Area:

Benefits

Low Power

Inputs plus Temperature Sensor

High-Performance

Stand-by and Power Down Modes

Compact Die Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

Motion and Environmental Sensing

Industrial Control

Temperature Measurements

Home Automation

Auxiliary Control

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 1MS/s ADC with Temperature Sensor