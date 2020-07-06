The S3ADSIQ250M12BT12FFCB is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.



This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 250MS/s including Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent crosschannel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and - 70.0dB Crosstalk.



This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating a ultra low power for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 250MS/s.



The S3ADSIQ250M12BT12FFCB can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

TSMC 12nm FFC Process

0.8V and 1.8V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Sampling Rate per Channel up-to 250MS/s

Reference Buffers Included

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

70.0dB SFDR



63.4dB SNR



62.5dB SNDR



10.1-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Ultra Low Power Dissipation: both channels converting at 250MS/s)

Ultra Compact Silicon Die Area

Benefits

The ADC does not require any special analog options, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Available now on 16nm and 12nm.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (tlf)

Behavioral Model (VHDL/Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Sub-6GHz 5G Wireless Communications

802.11ax

Wireline Infrastructure Communications

Next Generation DSL

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 250MS/s Dual IQ High-Speed SAR ADC - TSMC 12nm FFC