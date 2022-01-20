The S3ADSTS2M12BT28HPCP is a low power 12-bit SAR ADC IP including an Integrated Temperature Sensor.

With a sampling rate of up-to 2MS/s, this ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance that includes 63.6dB

SNR, 75.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9LSB DNL (no

missing codes) and < ±1.5LSB INL.

The IP includes also a Reference Buffer and a Temperature Sensor core, allowing the IP to be used as a

Temperature-to-Digital Converter.

The S3ADSTS2M12BT28HPCP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.