

The S3ADS2M12BGF22FDX is an ultra-compact and low power 12-bit SAR ADC IP with a sampling rate up to 2MS/s. The input signal sampling time is controlled externally, making this ADC extremely flexible and able to interface with multiple blocks with different output driving strengths. A calibration algorithm enhances the ADC performance. During calibration, analog inputs are kept in high impedance, therefore relaxing the requirements for the block driving the ADC.



This ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance including 65.4dB SNR, 76.0dB SFDR and 10.5-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9 LSB DNL (no missing-codes) and < ±1.5 LSB INL. At 2MS/s sampling rate, the power dissipation is only uW, including the Reference Generation and Supply Regulation. The S3ADS2M12BGF22FDX can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.