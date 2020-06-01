The S3DAIQ300M12BS8LPP employs a current steering

architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear

bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within

the current source array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance

and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures

parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the

distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety

latch architecture and randomization of the output current

sources. The combination of static performance, reduced

glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion,

results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide

range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC

Nyquist frequency.

This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static

performance that includes ±0.8LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL for

typical conditions.

Dynamic performance, considering a signal frequency of

10MHz and 302MS/s conversion rate include an SNR > 68dB

and an SFDR > 70dBc. The S3DAIQ300M12BS8LPP is

designed for operation up to 302MS/s. The

S3DAIQ300M12BS8LPP is designed in a 8nm logic process,

which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine,

and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and

process nodes upon request.

Features

8nm Samsung LPP Process, 7 Metals Used

1.8V and 0.75V Supplies

Sampling Rate up to 302MS/s

0.75Vpp Differential Output Range

DNL< 1.0LSB; INL<2.0LSB.

High Performance for Fout<20MHz

SNR > 68dB, SFDR > 70dB

ENOB>10bits

In-band SFDR=74dB with Fout=20MHz

IM3>-69dBc @20MHz

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Ultra-Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Benefits

Ultra-Low Power Dissipation:

Compact Die Area:

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Sub-6GHz 5G Wireless Communications

Wireline Infrastructure Communications

Next Generation DSL

G.Fast

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 300MS/s Dual Channel IQ DAC in Samsung 8nm LPP