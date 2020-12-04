120 dB SNR, 24-bit stereo audio DAC with cap-less headphone driver, low power mode and ultra low latency capability for headset applications
12-bit, 5 MSPS ADC in 6nm CMOS
Analog & Mixed Signal IP
- Band-gap Reference on 65nm IBM CMOS. Multiple outputs referenced to internal and external resistors.
- Current-to-Voltage Converter, TSMC 180nm
- Current Input Analogue Front End with Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA) and Fully Differential Voltage Output, TSMC 180nm
- Current Input Analogue Front End with Digital Control and SPI Interface, TSMC 180nm
- Current Input Analogue Front End with 13-bit ADC, TSMC 180nm
- USB2.0 Host Transceiver PHY