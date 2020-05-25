The S3ADSIQ500M12BS8LPP is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.



This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 500MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including - 75.0dB THD, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.



This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and low power dissipating with both channels converting continuously at 500MS/s.



The S3ADSIQ500M12BS8LPP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

Samsung 8nm LPP Process

0.75V and 1.8V Supplies

12-bit High-Speed SAR Dual-Channel ADC

Sampling Rate per Channel up-to 500MS/s

Power Scaling with Sampling Rate

Input Buffers Included

Internal Bandgap and Voltage Reference Buffers Included.

No External Accurate Reference required



No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance: o 75.0dB SFDR

-75.0dB THD



63.5dB SNR



63.1dB SNDR



10.2-bit ENOB



[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -75.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Benefits

Ultra-Low Power Dissipation:

Compact Die Area:

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Sub-6GHz 5G Wireless Communications

Wireline Infrastructure Communications

Next Generation DSL

G.Fast

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 500MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC