

The S3ADSIQ500M12BT16FFC is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.



This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 500MS/s including Input Buffers and Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -70.0dB Crosstalk.



This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 500MS/s. The S3ADSIQ500M12BT16FFC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.

Features

TSMC 16nm FFC Process

0.8V and 1.8V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Sampling Rate per Channel up-to 500MS/s

Input Buffers and Reference Buffers Included

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

70.0dB SFDR



63.4dB SNR



62.5dB SNDR



10.1-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

802.11ac



LTE



DVB



Home Network

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 500MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC