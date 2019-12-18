The S3ADS50M12BT40LPB is a compact and low power 12-bit SAR ADC IP.



This 12-bit ADC, sampling at 50MS/s, features an excellent performance including 75.0dB SFDR, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB.



This high-end performance is obtained while dissipating ultra low power.



The S3ADS50M12BT40LPB can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

TSMC 40nm LP (Low-Power Process)

1.1V and 2.5V Supplies

12-bit SAR ADC

50MS/s Sampling Rate

8ns Analog Input Acquisition Time

Internal Bandgap and Reference Buffer Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

75.0dB SFDR



-75.0dB THD



63.5dB SNR



63.1dB SNDR



10.2-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Power-Down and Idle Modes

Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Benefits

High Performance.

Low Power.

Small Area.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Wireless Communications

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 50MS/s ADC - TSMC 40nm LP