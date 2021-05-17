The S3ADS50M12BT22ULL is an ultra low power 12-bit High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This ADC samples up-to 50MS/s and included a Voltage Reference Buffer. It features an excellent dynamic

performance including 75.0dB SFDR, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and a total power dissipation of mW when converting at 50MS/s.

The S3ADS50M12BT22ULL can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.