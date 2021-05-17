12-bit 50MS/s Single-Channel ultra-low power SAR ADC on TSMC 22nm
This ADC samples up-to 50MS/s and included a Voltage Reference Buffer. It features an excellent dynamic
performance including 75.0dB SFDR, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and a total power dissipation of mW when converting at 50MS/s.
The S3ADS50M12BT22ULL can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 50MS/s Single-Channel ultra-low power SAR ADC on TSMC 22nm
