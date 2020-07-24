Capacitor-less 104 dB dynamic range ADC with low power mode and ultra low latency capability
12-bit, 50MSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block
The A12B50M maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 11.8 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.
The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified in a 180 nm CMOS process.
Available as IP and Integrated Circuit.
Features
- 12-bit resolution
- 50 MSPS sampling rate
- 9 mW power
- 50 MHz Input Bandwidth
- Dynamic Performance:
- SFDR: 78
- ENOB: 10.8
- Hard IP block
- ONSemiconductor 180 nm process
- Silicon-validated
- Radiation-tolerant design available: A12B50MRH
Benefits
- Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.
- Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.
Deliverables
- Silicon Validation Report
- Layout View (gds2)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Battery Powered Instruments
- Sensor/Detector Readout
- Imaging applications:
- Image Sensor Readout
- Infrared FPA Readout
- Medical Imaging
