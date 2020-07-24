The A12B50M is an ultra low-power, pipeline analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It has 12-bit resolution and a sampling rate of up to 50 megasamples per second (MSPS).



The A12B50M maintains its high-performance while consuming an exceptionally low power of only 11.8 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.



The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified in a 180 nm CMOS process.



Available as IP and Integrated Circuit.

Features

12-bit resolution

50 MSPS sampling rate

9 mW power

50 MHz Input Bandwidth

Dynamic Performance:

SFDR: 78



ENOB: 10.8

Hard IP block

ONSemiconductor 180 nm process

Silicon-validated

Radiation-tolerant design available: A12B50MRH

Benefits

Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.



Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.

Deliverables

Silicon Validation Report

Layout View (gds2)

Integration Support

Applications