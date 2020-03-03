The S3DA5M12BT40LPB employs a current steering

architecture with differential current outputs or voltage output

using internal load resistors. It uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary

bits, all of which are generated from within the current source

array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance

and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures

parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the

distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety

latch architecture.

The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy,

minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in

outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of

conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist

frequency.

This 12-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that

includes ±1LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL.

Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency

with 1MHz and 5MHz conversion rate include an SNR of 68dB

and an SFDR of 70dBc.

The S3DA5M12BT40LPB is designed in a 40nm logic process,

which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be

cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes

upon request.

Features

40nm TSMC RF LP Process, 6 Metals Used

3.3V and 1.1V Supplies

Sampling Rate up to 5MS/s

Programmable Voltage or Current Output

1.5Vpp Differential Output Range

7.13mW Power Dissipation at 1.92mA output current

DNL< 1LSB Typ.; INL<1.5LSB.

High Performance at 5MHz clock rate SNR = 68dB, SFDR = 70dB, Fout= 1MHz

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Compact Die Area

Benefits

Highly Flexible

Low Power

Low Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

LTE/LTE-A

DVB

Home Network

Wireless & Wireline Communications Infrastructure

Block Diagram of the 12-Bit 5MS/s DAC Programmable Voltage or Current Output