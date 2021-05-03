The S3DA5M12BT16FFC is a Voltage DAC that is ideal for low frequency housekeeping applications. The Voltage DAC is implemented with as a current steering architecture and output buffer which implement I-V conversion to drive capacitive and resistive loads. The VOUT is a Single Ended voltage with a 1.0V output swing.



The power of the Voltage DAC is determined by the load, and the maximum sample rate. Trade-offs can be made on the power consumption by limiting any of these specifications.



This 12-bit Voltage DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±2.0LSB INL.



The S3DA5M12BT16FFC is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.