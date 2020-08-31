

The S3DAIQ740M12BT12 employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.



This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture and randomization of the output current sources.



The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist frequency.



This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.8LSB DNL and ±2.0LSB INL for typical conditions.



Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 26MHz and 740MS/s conversion rate include an SNR > 68dB and an SFDR > 60dBc.



The S3DAIQ740M12BT12 is designed in a 12nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

12nm TSMC FFC Process,

1.8V and 0.8V Supplies

DAC Sampling Rate up to 740MS/s

1.0Vpp Differential Output Range

DNL< 0.8LSB; INL<2.0LSB.

High Performance with BW<100MHz

SNR > 68dB, SFDR > 60dB, ENOB>10bits

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Low Power Dissipation

Low Area

Benefits

High Performance

Low Area

Low Power

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

5G

LTE/Mobile

WiFi 802.11x, WiMAX 802.16x

Wireline communications

Direct Digital Synthesis

Block Diagram of the 12-Bit 740MS/s Dual IQ Current Steering DAC on TSMC 12nm