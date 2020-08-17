12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 65nm LP
dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.
This IP with the ADCs sampling at 80MS/s features an
excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR,
63.0dB SNR and 10.0-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent
cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and
-70.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die
area and dissipating a mere mW for the full
IP, including both channels converting continuously at
80MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ80M12BT65LPB can be cost-effectively ported
across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- TSMC 65nm LP Process
- 1.2V Supply
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- 80MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.2Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 70.0dB SFDR
- -70.0dB THD
- 63.0dB SNR
- 62.2dB SNDR
- 10.0-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels
- Low Power Dissipation
- Compact Die Area
Benefits
- Robust Design
- Low Power
- Low Area
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
Applications
- Satellite Communication Applications
- Wireless Communications
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 65nm LP
View 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC Supplier