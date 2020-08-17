The S3ADSIQ80M12BT65LPB is an ultra low power 12-bit

dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP with the ADCs sampling at 80MS/s features an

excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR,

63.0dB SNR and 10.0-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent

cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and

-70.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die

area and dissipating a mere mW for the full

IP, including both channels converting continuously at

80MS/s.

The S3ADSIQ80M12BT65LPB can be cost-effectively ported

across foundries and process nodes.

Features

TSMC 65nm LP Process

1.2V Supply

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

80MS/s Sampling Rate per Channel

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.2Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

70.0dB SFDR



-70.0dB THD



63.0dB SNR



62.2dB SNDR



10.0-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Low Power Dissipation

Compact Die Area

Benefits

Robust Design

Low Power

Low Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

Applications

Satellite Communication Applications

Wireless Communications

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 80MS/s Dual-Channel ADC - TSMC 65nm LP